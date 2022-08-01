Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $339,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

