Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

INTC stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

