Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.