Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $295.31 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day moving average is $309.61.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

