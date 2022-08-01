Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 22,410 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

