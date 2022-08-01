Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

