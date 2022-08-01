Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.57

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 14887664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $359.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tencent Cuts Dividend

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.