Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

