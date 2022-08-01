Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.14-$1.36 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

THC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

