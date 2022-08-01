Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 5.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $39.17 on Monday, hitting $930.62. The company had a trading volume of 289,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,202,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $844.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $972.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

