Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Shares of TSLA opened at $891.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

