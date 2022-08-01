Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $891.45 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $844.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.