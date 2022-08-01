Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 4.4%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $934.00 and last traded at $930.62. 289,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,202,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $891.45.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $722.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $844.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

