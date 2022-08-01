Tether Market Cap Reaches $66.21 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.21 billion and approximately $52.05 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00624151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,158,976,391 coins and its circulating supply is 66,197,977,707 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

