TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.12. 17,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,254,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Johnson Rice raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of 204.60 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $130.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.