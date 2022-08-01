Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 21,102,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,967. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.