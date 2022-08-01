TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $102.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

TFI International Stock Up 5.5 %

TFI International stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

