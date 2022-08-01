TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.65.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 5.4 %

TSE TFII traded up C$6.58 on Monday, reaching C$127.90. 483,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TFI International

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. In other TFI International news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.