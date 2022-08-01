The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$93.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$71.21 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

