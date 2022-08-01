The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $159.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.