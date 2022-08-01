The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

