The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells $2,050,880.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

