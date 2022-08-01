The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CEO Sells $2,050,880.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.