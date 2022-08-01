The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.78.

Shares of COO opened at $327.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

