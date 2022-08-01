The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SRV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

