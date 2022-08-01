The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.39% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $69.62. 590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,861. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

