The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €65.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($80.61) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Price Performance

BFSA opened at €45.18 ($46.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.42 and a 200 day moving average of €59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($42.78) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($75.10).

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.