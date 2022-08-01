The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

GFGDU traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

