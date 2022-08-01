The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 25.3% in July

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 682,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,863. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $688.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.