The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 120,963.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $39.85 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

