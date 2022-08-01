The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $360.92 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $360.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

