Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.71.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $594.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

