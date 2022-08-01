Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Cut to C$2.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 1.5 %

TWMIF opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.