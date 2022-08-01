TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,250 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $91,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.58. 3,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

