TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,360 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Leslie’s worth $57,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 1.4 %

LESL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,463. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.