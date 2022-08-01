TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $61.99 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $61,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.21. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.