TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $76.19 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,095 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of National Vision worth $76,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of EYE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,254. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

