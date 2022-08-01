TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Planet Fitness worth $52,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,981,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

