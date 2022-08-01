TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 187,400 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,400 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Catalent worth $143,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

