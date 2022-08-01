Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TITN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. 1,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $641.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

