Tokes (TKS) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

