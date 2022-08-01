Toncoin (TON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $2.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
