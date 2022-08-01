TouchCon (TOC) Market Cap Achieves $5.66 Million

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $1.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.86 or 0.00447048 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.02083556 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00272908 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

