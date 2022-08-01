Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $1.56

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5559 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

