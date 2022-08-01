Tower Bridge Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 6.2 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

