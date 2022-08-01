Transcodium Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $35,717.81 and approximately $49.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

