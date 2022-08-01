Travala.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.91 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $52.09 million and approximately $94.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00628099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,544,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.