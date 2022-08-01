TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance
TANNL stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.
