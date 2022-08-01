Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 8.2% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 2.5 %

TRMB stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

