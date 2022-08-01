Triodos Investment Management BV Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Nomad Foods comprises 3.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.64% of Nomad Foods worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,366. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

