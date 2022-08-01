Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 38,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,121. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

